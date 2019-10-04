Barbarossa box front
LIMITED EDITION Barbarossa box front

Barbarossa

£120.00£435.00

Barbarossa is the TSWW game covering the entire Eastern Front from June 22nd, 1941, until June 30th, 1943.

Clear

Description

“The world will hold its breath” claimed der Fuhrer as German and Axis troops crossed the borders of the Soviet Union. Barbarossa is the TSWW game covering the entire Eastern Front from June 22nd, 1941 until June 30th, 1943.

With 20 superb maps (18 at 15 miles to the hex, 2 at 75 miles to the hex), and 7840 excellent counters it will be the most complete rendition of the entire campaign that we can produce.

Inside the box (Players will have a choice of box art on a first come first served basis) will also be version 1.6 of the TSWW Game system rules and charts, full orders of battle and appearance for the Axis Allied, German, Soviet and Western Allied forces that fought in the desperate campaign both to win on land and to resupply the beleaguered Soviets, as well as a comprehensive series of At Starts in their own booklet. Charts are comprehensive and cover each element of the game as necessary, and have been revised for this release.

If you’d prefer the limited edition swastika box front please email us when placing your order.

Additional information

Shipping

Shipping is free on all orders of boxed games, worldwide. Ziplocks may incur courier charges during the COVID-19 situation.
Tax & VAT

VAT will be added to any UK and/or EEA orders. No tax is applied to any orders outside the UK and the EEA.
Edition

Download Edition, Quartermaster's Edition, Lieutenant's Edition, Colonel's Edition, General's Edition

Edition Comparison Table

Here’s a wee guide on what’s in each edition of a game in a nice table format.

Edition Box/Cover Maps Counters Rules Charts OBs Dice
Download Download
(PDF)		 Download
(PDF)		 Download
(PDF)		 Download
(PDF)		 Download
(PDF)		 Download
(PDF)		 Not supplied
Quartermaster’s DVD/Download
(PDF)		 DVD/Download
(PDF)		 DVD/Download
(PDF)		 DVD/Download
(PDF)		 DVD/Download
(PDF)		 DVD/Download
(PDF)		 Not supplied
Lieutenant’s Printed Printed Printed DVD/Download
(PDF)		 DVD/Download
(PDF)		 DVD/Download
(PDF)		 Supplied
Colonel’s Printed Printed Printed Printed Printed Printed Supplied
General’s Printed Printed Printed Printed Printed Printed Supplied

The General’s Edition, where present for any product, will contain extras as described in the product description. For example, the General’s Edition of Singapore! contains extra map segments and the Quartermaster’s Edition.

