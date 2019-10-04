Description

“The world will hold its breath” claimed der Fuhrer as German and Axis troops crossed the borders of the Soviet Union. Barbarossa is the TSWW game covering the entire Eastern Front from June 22nd, 1941 until June 30th, 1943.

With 20 superb maps (18 at 15 miles to the hex, 2 at 75 miles to the hex), and 7840 excellent counters it will be the most complete rendition of the entire campaign that we can produce.

Inside the box (Players will have a choice of box art on a first come first served basis) will also be version 1.6 of the TSWW Game system rules and charts, full orders of battle and appearance for the Axis Allied, German, Soviet and Western Allied forces that fought in the desperate campaign both to win on land and to resupply the beleaguered Soviets, as well as a comprehensive series of At Starts in their own booklet. Charts are comprehensive and cover each element of the game as necessary, and have been revised for this release.

If you’d prefer the limited edition swastika box front please email us when placing your order.